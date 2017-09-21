Ex-Mafia hit man 'Sammy the Bull' Gravano now out of prison

PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York.

An attorney for Gravano said Thursday that his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.

Thomas Farinella says Gravano is "very upbeat, very positive" and figuring out what he wants to do after 17 1/2 years behind bars.

Gravano was a former underboss for the Gambino crime family and confessed to involvement in 19 murders.