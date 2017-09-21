Families of Japan war dead to pray for fallen US soldiers

TOKYO — Dozens of descendants of Japanese soldiers killed in World War II have headed to Hawaii to pay respects to American war dead.

Nippon Izokukai, the Bereaved Family Association of Japan, is sending 36 children, grandchildren and other relatives of fallen Japanese soldiers to the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the group's founding.

The visitors, who left Tokyo late Thursday, plan to lay flowers at Pearl Harbor, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, and Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.