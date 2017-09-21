Fatal police shooting on the rise in St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS — There have been more fatal police shootings in St. Louis in 2017 than for a decade — with three months still left until year's end.

The new data comes as the city's police department struggles to contain daily protests following the acquittal of white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have fatally shot eight people so far this year, up from five in all of 2016. Police say all of them were armed.

Police have also shot and wounded seven people.