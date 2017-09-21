Florida hospital closed as officials assess hurricane damage
A
A
Share via Email
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A beachside hospital on Florida's Atlantic Coast remains closed as officials evaluate the damage done to the building by Hurricane Irma.
The 80-bed Florida Hospital Oceanside in Ormond Beach was evacuated as Hurricane Irma approached the state earlier this month.
Hospital spokeswoman Beverly Ivey tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Irma damaged the exterior wall of the building, which will remain closed until at least next week.
Patients are being cared for at Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach, about 5 miles (8
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
No sour grapes here: Two Halifax locals make list of top 50 wine restaurants in Canada
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal
-
Fallen RCMP officer the 'consummate Mountie': Acting commissioner
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening