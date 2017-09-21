Florida hospital closed as officials assess hurricane damage

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A beachside hospital on Florida's Atlantic Coast remains closed as officials evaluate the damage done to the building by Hurricane Irma.

The 80-bed Florida Hospital Oceanside in Ormond Beach was evacuated as Hurricane Irma approached the state earlier this month.

Hospital spokeswoman Beverly Ivey tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that Irma damaged the exterior wall of the building, which will remain closed until at least next week.