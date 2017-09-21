Former Australian prime minister says he was head-butted
CANBERRA, Australia — A former Australian prime minister who decided two years ago that the people should vote on whether same-sex marriage should be legalized says he has been head-butted by a gay rights advocate while walking on a city street.
Tony Abbott said he sustained a swollen lip in the attack in Hobart on Thursday as he walked to his hotel after attending an anti-gay marriage luncheon.
The altercation is one of several allegations of violence and vote-rigging that have marred a current postal ballot on whether Australia should lift its prohibition on gay marriage.
Abbott was prime minister in 2015 when he committed his conservative government to holding a compulsory vote of all adult Australians to decide whether gay marriage should be legal.
