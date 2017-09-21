Former Obama officials launch legal group to challenge DeVos

WASHINGTON — A group of Obama administration officials is starting a legal aid organization to challenge the Trump administration's policies on student lending and civil rights.

The National Student Legal Defence Network says it will join with state attorneys general and advocacy groups to sue on behalf of students defrauded by for-profit colleges or who have faced discrimination.

Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has halted two Obama-era regulations aimed at protecting students from fraud by for-profit universities. And DeVos has frozen review of tens of thousands of student loan discharge applications.