French protesters stage fresh protests to Macron's labour law
PARIS — French
Thursday's action, backed by the powerful, hard-left CGT trade union, saw protesters take to the streets across the country waving anti-capitalist placards and angry personal messages against Macron, whose popularity has recently taken a hit. Macron is bidding to power the economy and boost jobs by making it easier to hire and fire workers.
In Paris, demonstrators marched past the posh La Rotonde restaurant where Macron was branded arrogant for prematurely celebrating his victory in the first round of the elections before he had won the presidency.
The protests come a week after hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in the first major challenge to Macron's fledgling presidency.
