Gas explosion in Iran's holy city of Qom kills 4
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official news agency says a gas explosion in a motel in the holy city of Qom has killed at least four people and injured 15.
IRNA quoted Qom's governor, Reza Sayyar, as saying Thursday's blast was not security-related. Mahdi Farahani, the head of emergency services in Qom, told IRNA that 10 of the injured were Iraqi pilgrims.
Qom is the world's foremost
