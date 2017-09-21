Gas explosion in Iran's holy city of Qom kills 4

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official news agency says a gas explosion in a motel in the holy city of Qom has killed at least four people and injured 15.

IRNA quoted Qom's governor, Reza Sayyar, as saying Thursday's blast was not security-related. Mahdi Farahani, the head of emergency services in Qom, told IRNA that 10 of the injured were Iraqi pilgrims.