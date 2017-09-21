News / World

Gas explosion in Iran's holy city of Qom kills 4

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official news agency says a gas explosion in a motel in the holy city of Qom has killed at least four people and injured 15.

IRNA quoted Qom's governor, Reza Sayyar, as saying Thursday's blast was not security-related. Mahdi Farahani, the head of emergency services in Qom, told IRNA that 10 of the injured were Iraqi pilgrims.

Qom is the world's foremost centre for Shiite Islamic scholarship and is home to a major Shiite shrine.

