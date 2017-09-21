Guatemala lawmakers again vote not to lift Morales' immunity
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan lawmakers have voted for a second time in two weeks against stripping President Jimmy Morales of his immunity so that prosecutors could pursue a campaign finance investigation.
The vote followed massive street protests calling for the resignation of Morales and legislators.
The government said in a statement Thursday that the vote should be understood within the context of the separation of powers.
Prosecutors say they found $825,000 of hidden expenditures and additional unexplained financing from Morales' 2015 campaign.
Last month, Guatemala's chief prosecutor and the U.N. anti-corruption commission chief requested that Morales' immunity be lifted. Morales then tried to expel the commission's chief.