Investigator: Nebraska inmate stabbed 130 times during riot
TECUMSEH, Neb. — An investigator says one of two inmates killed during a Nebraska prison riot this year was stabbed more than 130 times.
Violence erupted at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in March after inmates took over a housing unit. Police say the uprising was sparked by staff finding 150 pounds of alcohol made by inmates.
Inmate Eric Ramos has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of one inmate, Michael Galindo.
During a hearing in the case Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Neal Trantham said Galindo died as a result of about 130 "sharp-force wounds" and inhaling smoke from a fire.
Trantham says as many as 15 inmates attacked Galindo, but Ramos was the primary attacker. Ramos' attorney questioned that assertion.
The deaths came two years after a larger riot at the same prison left two other inmates dead.
