Iraqi forces begin operation to retake Hawija from IS group

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister says Iraqi forces have begun the operation to retake the town of Hawija from the Islamic State group.

Haider al-Abadi says the operation began at dawn Thursday in a statement released by his office, just two days after Iraqi forces began an offensive against IS holdouts in Iraq's vast western Anbar province.

Hawija, 150 miles (240 kilometres ) north of Baghdad, is one of the last pockets of territory held by the extremists in Iraq.

Iraqi and coalition planes have stepped up a campaign of airstrikes on Hawija earlier this month, targeting IS bases and weapons facilities.