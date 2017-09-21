Judge rescinds impoundment order in quadruple slaying
AYER, Mass. — A judge has ruled that some court records in the case of a Maine man charged with killing his mother, grandparents and their caretaker in a Massachusetts home will be made public.
Judge Margaret Guzman impounded the records after Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was arraigned on Sept. 11 in the slayings in Groton three days earlier.
But the judge on Wednesday rescinded the impoundment order after media outlets challenged it on
The 22-year-old Krause has pleaded not guilty and is undergoing a competency evaluation.
