Maui vets 29 per cent tax hike for transient vacation rentals
A
A
Share via Email
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A nearly 29
Maui County's
The Maui News reported (http://bit.ly/2xwForr ) Wednesday that the Maui County Council's Budget and Finance Committee is considering the measure, which would reclassify such rental properties from commercial to the hotel and resort classification.
The bill would not affect property owners who use their primary residences for a permitted bed-and-breakfast or transient vacation rental. These properties would remain under the commercial residential tax category.
Scott Teruya, the county's Real Property Tax Division administrator, said the change would net the county $640,000 in additional revenue.
___
Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com