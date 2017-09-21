Nat Turner to be included in anti-slavery monument
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND, Va. — A state commission in Virginia has decided to include Nat Turner in an anti-slavery monument. Turner was the leader of a bloody slave uprising in 1831.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the issue was hotly debated before the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission voted Wednesday to
Charles Withers, a commission member from Roanoke, said Turner was "the bravest black man in that era."
But Lauranett Lee, a professor at the University of Richmond, said women and children were among the roughly 60 people killed before Turner was caught and executed.
The monument will be built on Brown's Island in Richmond.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening
-
Nova Scotia tightens school attendance rules amid growing absenteeism
-
Toronto councillors to landlords: Keep the air conditioning on
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal