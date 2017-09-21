New Mexico library shooting teen suspect pleads not guilty

CLOVIS, N.M. — The teen accused of killing two people and seriously injuring four at a New Mexico library has waived a scheduled arraignment and pleaded not guilty on all charges.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported (http://bit.ly/2fmaxYd ) Thursday that 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett faces two life sentences and 117 years in prison for the 33 counts of murder and other crimes he has been charged for in connection with the Aug. 28 shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library. Court records show he has been indicted as an adult.

Assistant Public Defender Stephen Taylor did not responded respond to the newspaper's request for comment on Jouett's plea.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes. It is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities are seeking adult sanctions.

