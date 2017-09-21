New owners lay off employees at Alaska's largest newspaper

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The new owners of Alaska's largest newspaper have laid off reporters, editors and other employees just days after a bankruptcy judge approved the sale the Alaska Dispatch News.

Co-Publisher Ryan Binkley wouldn't disclose how many of the 212 employees were laid off, but described it in a story published Thursday as a significant change in the size of the newspaper. Binkley didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

He said he realized a lot of employees would be hurt by layoffs, but it was necessary to make the newspaper healthy.