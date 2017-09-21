New potential burden for Houston homeowners: higher taxes

HOUSTON — Many Houston residents affected by Hurricane Harvey could now be asked to shoulder an added financial burden: higher taxes on the same homes they are struggling to rebuild.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has proposed a one-time increase in the property tax rate to help pay for mounting hurricane expenses such cleaning up debris and replenishing an emergency fund.

Turner says he is sensitive to the plight of homeowners and that the city is trying to minimize its request.

The city council is set to vote on the tax hike Oct. 18, but it's unclear if the proposal has enough support to pass. At least 136,000 homes and other structures were flooded in Harris County, which includes Houston.