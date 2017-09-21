NTSB: Engineers in NYC-area train crashes had sleep apnea

Federal investigators have found that the engineers of two New York City-area commuter trains that crashed into stations were both suffering from severe sleep apnea.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday the similar circumstances of the crashes warranted combining findings and recommendations into a single special report.

A woman standing on a platform was killed and about 110 passengers and crew were injured when a New Jersey Transit train going more than double the 10 mph speed limit slammed into Hoboken Terminal in September 2016.

More than 100 people were hurt when a Long Island Rail Road train crashed into a bumping post at the end of the tracks at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn in January 2017.