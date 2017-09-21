Plane crashes after takeoff, killing Georgia pilot
RHINE, Ga. — A Georgia pilot was killed in a crash after takeoff from a private airstrip early Wednesday.
The Telegraph of Macon reports that Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson says the Cessna 150 piloted by 44-year-old John Kyle Barron went down into the woods around 6:15 a.m. Steverson says witnesses said the plane went down several seconds after taking off.
Barron was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com
