Police chief: 'A lot of concerns' after shooting of deaf man

OKLAHOMA CITY — The police chief of Oklahoma City says he plans to meet with advocates for the hearing- and speech-impaired following the fatal shooting of a deaf man.

Police Chief Bill Citty said Thursday that the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Magdiel Sanchez has raised "a lot of concerns" about training for officer interaction with people who have hearing or speech problems.

Citty says officers who responded to a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night encountered Sanchez holding a metal pipe in his right hand. Citty says Sanchez didn't respond to commands to drop the pipe and was fatally shot.