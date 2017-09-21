Protesters ejected from NYC speech by Turkey's president

NEW YORK — A demonstrator who got up and shouted, "Terrorist!" at Turkey's president during a speech at a New York hotel was grabbed by bodyguards and rushed out of the hall as others in the emotional crowd pushed, shoved and shouted.

The incident happened Thursday at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square while Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) was speaking at an event organized by the Turkish American National Steering Committee.

Another demonstrator unfurled a banner for a banned Kurdish group and was also escorted out.

New York City police said one security officer suffered a minor injury.