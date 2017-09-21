Seal with amputated flipper headed to Niagara Falls aquarium
A
A
Share via Email
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — A
New Jersey's Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine has been caring for the seal since it was found wounded on a beach in Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island earlier this year.
The young male seal had cuts on its back and its rear flipper was nearly severed, requiring it to be amputated.
The injuries make it nearly impossible for the seal to survive in the wild, so
There will join six other seals.