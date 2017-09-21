Shaq to back Democrat after GOP Christie endorsement in '13
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey native and former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is backing Democrat Phil Murphy in this year's contest to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Murphy campaign spokesman Dan Bryan says O'Neal will formally endorse Murphy on Monday. He had no further details.
O'Neal backed Christie in his 2013 re-election bid, calling the governor a "great man" and even appearing in an ad for him. Christie cannot seek re-election because of term limits.
Murphy is leading GOP Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the polls ahead of the Nov. 7 election.
O'Neal isn't the first high-profile figure to get involved in the race.
This week, Murphy's campaign announced that former President Barack Obama would campaign for the Democrat. Former
Guadagno got the backing of former "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Joe Piscopo, who had been weighing entering the race himself.
O'Neal was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. He was an instant box office draw during his career because of his mammoth frame and rim-shaking dunks. He also exhibited a personality that was as playful as it was engaging.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
No sour grapes here: Two Halifax locals make list of top 50 wine restaurants in Canada
-
Your next bus could stop here: Eleven possible sites revealed for new Mumford Terminal
-
Fallen RCMP officer the 'consummate Mountie': Acting commissioner
-
Make room for a good cause: Halifax charity seeks old furniture ahead of IKEA opening