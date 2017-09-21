Sheriff says South Carolina man killed in ambush shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sheriff's deputies say a South Carolina man has been shot and killed in an ambush attack.

Greenville County Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a new release that officers were called about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Flood said deputies were told the victim had arrived at a home and was ambushed by three masked individuals and shot at least once.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler 37-year-old Antron on Treemain Crawford of Greenville was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died early Thursday.

An autopsy is planned later Thursday.