The Latest: 1 of 6 arrested over London subway bomb released

LONDON — The Latest on the London subway attack investigation (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

British police say a 21-year-old man arrested over last week's London subway bombing has been released without being charged.

The man, originally from Syria, was detained outside a fast-food restaurant in west London on Saturday, a day after the attack at Parsons Green station. Thirty people were injured when a homemade bomb placed inside a bucket wrapped in a supermarket bag, partly detonated during the morning rush hour.

Five other men have been arrested and remain in custody, including an 18-year-old from Iraq detained at the English Channel port of Dover on Saturday.

Three men were arrested in Newport, Wales, earlier this week and a 17-year-old was held early Thursday in south London.

None of the suspects has been charged, and their names haven't been released.

___

9:50 a.m.

British police have arrested a sixth person in connection with last week's attack on a London subway train.

Detectives arrested a 17-year-old under the Terrorism Act early Thursday in south London. A search of the property where he was found is underway.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Service's Counter Terrorism Command, says a "significant amount of activity" has taken place since a homemade bomb partially detonated during the morning rush hour Friday, injuring 30 people. The attack sparked a manhunt for the perpetrators and prompted the government to briefly raise the national terrorism threat to the highest level.