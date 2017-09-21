The Latest: Jury begins deliberating in student's slaying

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The Latest on the trial of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A jury has begun deliberating in the case of a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing a Tennessee nursing student.

A 12-person jury in Savannah, Tennessee, began weighing evidence in the trial of Zachary Adams at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday. Adams is charged with the abduction, rape and slaying of Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared from her home in rural Parsons in 2011.

Two ginseng hunters found Bobo's remains 3 1/2 years ago in woods in Decatur County, about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) southwest of Nashville. The 33-year-old Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.

Bobo's disappearance sparked a massive search and the case received national attention. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said the investigation was the most exhaustive and expensive in the agency's history.

2:25 p.m.

2 p.m.

A defence attorney says the case against a man charged with kidnapping and killing a Tennessee nursing student is "absolutely full of holes" and is based on "non-evidence" against her client.

Jennifer Thompson delivered her closing argument Thursday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams is charged with the abduction, rape and slaying of Holly Bobo, who was 20 when she disappeared from her home in rural Parsons in 2011.

Her remains were found in September 2014. Adams faces death if convicted of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said in closing arguments that Adams and two other men abducted Bobo and raped her before Adams killed her.

Thompson challenged an account told by one of those men, Jason Autry, in court about Bobo's killing.

11:05 a.m.

3:50 a.m.

Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of a man charged with killing a Tennessee nursing student who disappeared into the woods behind her rural home more than six years ago.

Thursday marks the ninth day of trial for Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo. She was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in Parsons, located about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) southwest of Nashville.

Two ginseng hunters found Bobo's remains in woods not far from her family's home in September 2014.

The jury will begin deliberating after a prosecutor and a defence attorney make closing statements. Adams faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.