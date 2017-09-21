The Latest: 'White Allies Only' rally planned in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on demonstrations after the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Another protest is planned for Thursday evening in St. Louis, but this time, the demonstrators are expected to be largely white.

Organizers have called a "White Allies Only" rally for 6:30 p.m. at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Protest organizer Cori Bush says the goal is to show that there are many white people who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protest is the latest of several since last Friday, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley, who is white, in the 2011 shooting death of a black man, 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

The Thursday night protest is set to take place just blocks from Busch Stadium, where Billy Joel is scheduled to perform. Busch Stadium officials say security plans are in place but have declined to offer specific details.

___

7:40 a.m.

There have been more fatal police shootings in St. Louis in 2017 than for a decade — with three months still left until year's end.

The new data comes as the city's police department struggles to contain daily protests following the acquittal of white former police officer in the killing of a black suspect.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have fatally shot eight people so far this year, up from five in all of 2016. Police say all of them were armed.

Police have also shot and wounded seven people.