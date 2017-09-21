Turkey: Private jet goes off Istanbul runway, catches fire

ISTANBUL — A small private jet with five people on board ran off a runway at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport on Thursday and caught fire, Turkish media reports said.

The private Dogan news agency said the first pilot was killed in the accident and the four other people on board were taken off the plane with injuries.

State-run Anadolu Agency says firefighters were mobilized to extinguish the fire. It was not clear what caused the accident.

Reports said flights at the airport have been suspended.

Last year, some 40 people were killed and close to 250 others were injured in a gun and bomb attack at the airport.