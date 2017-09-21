US stock indexes dip in afternoon trading; oil falling

U.S. stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Thursday, wiping out modest gains from a day earlier and placing stock market indexes on course for their first drop this week. Supermarket operators, beverage companies and other consumer staples stocks were down the most. Banks and other financial companies led the gainers. Industrial stocks also rose. Investors were sizing up new company earnings and deal news.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,503 as of 2:20 p.m. ET. The Dow Jones industrials fell 38 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 22,374. Both indexes posted record highs on Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite lost 17 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 6,438. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,448.

YELLEN HAS SPOKEN: The stock market was coming off modest gains on Wednesday following the latest policy update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank, led by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, indicated that it remains on course to raise interest rates on several occasions over the coming year.

BIG DECLINERS: Beverage, food and supermarket companies were trading lower, part of an overall slide in consumer staples sector. Kroger slid 53 cents, or 2.5 per cent , to $20.27. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group gave up $2.32, or 2.5 per cent , to $89.36.

READ ENOUGH: "Harry Potter" publisher Scholastic slid 7 per cent after reporting a disappointing quarter. The stock shed $2.69 to $35.82.

FINANCIALS FAVORED: Banks and other financial stocks were posting gains. Citizens Financial Group added 52 cents, or 1.5 per cent , to $36.31.

BIG GAINERS: Industrials companies were among the big gainers in the S&P 500 index. American Airlines Group rose 91 cents, or 2 per cent , to $46.33. General Electric gained 38 cents, or 1.5 per cent , to $24.70.

PAIRING UP: Calgon Carbon soared 62.1 per cent after the maker of water and air filtration systems agreed to be acquired by Japanese company Kurary for $1.1 billion. The stock gained $8.20 to $21.40. Ash Grove Cement jumped 81.4 per cent after saying it would be bought by CRH. Ash Grove added $232.10 to $517.10.

SERVE YOURSELF: Meal kit maker Blue Apron added 1.1 per cent after a rival company, Plated, agreed to be acquired. Blue Apron has had a lousy run this year. It cut its IPO prices before it went public and started trading at $10 a share. Shares rose 6 cents to $5.28.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.27 per cent .

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.52 yen from 112.38 yen on Wednesday. The euro climbed to $1.1932 from $1.1885.

ENERGY: Oil futures were mixed. Benchmark U.S. crude was down 13 cents, or 0.3 per cent , to $50.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 8 cents, or 0.1 per cent , to $56.37 a barrel in London.

METALS: Gold fell $21.60 to $1,294.80 an ounce. Silver lost 32 cents to $17.02 an ounce. Copper slid 3 cents to $2.94 a pound.