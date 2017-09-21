US stock indexes dip in afternoon trading; oil falling
U.S. stocks edged lower in afternoon trading Thursday, wiping out modest gains from a day earlier and placing stock market indexes on course for their first drop this week. Supermarket operators, beverage companies and other consumer staples stocks were down the most. Banks and other financial companies led the gainers. Industrial stocks also rose. Investors were sizing up new company earnings and deal news.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2
YELLEN HAS SPOKEN: The stock market was coming off modest gains on Wednesday following the latest policy update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank, led by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, indicated that it remains on course to raise interest rates on several occasions over the coming year.
BIG DECLINERS: Beverage, food and supermarket companies were trading lower, part of an overall slide in consumer staples sector. Kroger slid 53 cents, or 2.5
READ ENOUGH: "Harry Potter" publisher Scholastic slid 7
FINANCIALS FAVORED: Banks and other financial stocks were posting gains. Citizens Financial Group added 52 cents, or 1.5
BIG GAINERS: Industrials companies were among the big gainers in the S&P 500 index. American Airlines Group rose 91 cents, or 2
PAIRING UP: Calgon Carbon soared 62.1
SERVE YOURSELF: Meal kit maker Blue Apron added 1.1
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.27
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.52 yen from 112.38 yen on Wednesday. The euro climbed to $1.1932 from $1.1885.
ENERGY: Oil futures were mixed. Benchmark U.S. crude was down 13 cents, or 0.3
METALS: Gold fell $21.60 to $1,294.80 an ounce. Silver lost 32 cents to $17.02 an ounce. Copper slid 3 cents to $2.94 a pound.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: World markets were mixed. In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.2