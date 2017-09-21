Worker killed by truck at Pennsylvania Amazon warehouse

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse in Pennsylvania.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall says 28-year-old Devan Shoemaker was killed when he was run over by a truck at the facility about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Hall says Shoemaker was trying to help a truck driver hook up a trailer to his rig when he was accidentally run over.

OSHA spokeswoman Joanna Hawkins says the agency has six months to complete its investigation.