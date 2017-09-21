WTO sharply upgrades forecast for trade growth in 2017
GENEVA — The World Trade Organization has revised sharply upward its forecast for world trade growth this year to 3.6
WTO had previously forecast a growth of 2.4
Director-General Roberto Azevedo hailed the "welcome news" Thursday, but warned the world economy still faces "substantial risks" that could undermine recovery.
He said risks included geopolitical tensions, economic fallout from natural disasters, and "protectionist rhetoric" that could translate into trade-restricting policies.
WTO's revision was partly due to an increase in the forecast for overall world economic growth to 2.8
