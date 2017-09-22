20-year sentence for man in attack on 94-year-old veteran
CHICAGO — A 20-year prison sentence was handed to a Chicago man who pleaded guilty to attacking a 94-year-old World War II veteran.
Olajuwon Claiborne was tearful as he apologized Thursday to the now 95-year-old Josephine Regnier before being sentenced by a Cook County judge.
Regnier was attacked last December outside her home in Chicago's Garfield Ridge
The attacker was caught on surveillance video by a nearby restaurant. Claiborne was arrested after being turned in by a jailhouse acquaintance.
Regnier said she felt good about Claiborne's apology, but feels sorry for him because he's going to prison.