3 charged in killing of 17-year-old whose body was burned

HOUSTON, Mo. — A man and two women are charged in the killing of 17-year-old whose burned remains were found in southern Missouri after his family reported him missing.

Eighteen-year-old Andrew Vrba (VERB'-uh), 18-year-old Isis Schauer and 24-year-old Briana Calderas were charged Thursday with first-degree murder in Joseph Steinfeld's death. They're being held without bond. Vrba's attorney declined comment. No attorney is listed for either woman in online court records.