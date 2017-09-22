Abu Ghraib civil lawsuit returns to federal courthouse
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A civil lawsuit filed by inmates at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq is back in front of a federal judge.
Friday's hearing at U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes nine years after the lawsuit was first filed and 13 years after photos documenting abusive treatment of inmates at Abu Ghraib first became public.
The lawsuit seeks to hold civilian interrogators employed by military contractor CACI liable for the abuse. The Center for
The lawsuit has been thrown out twice by a federal judge, only to be reinstated each time.