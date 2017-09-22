Angry French famer block Champs-Elysees in pesticide protest

PARIS — Angry French farmers are blocking Paris' famed Champs-Elysees in a protest against the government's agricultural policy.

Sections of the normally pristine avenue were smothered in straw as about a hundred demonstrators brandished placards such as "Macron is killing farmers" and stopped morning traffic from passing Friday along the busy artery.

To appease the demonstration, French Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot came to speak to protesters and hear their complaints, while a farmers' delegation was received at the presidential Elysee Palace.

The farmers are angry that Macron's government banned a controversial pesticide called glyphosate, among other things. The pesticide is thought to be carcinogenic.