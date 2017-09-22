Deaf advocates say police must improve after fatal shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Association for the Deaf says police have reached out since an officer fatally shot a deaf man in Oklahoma City, but that more needs to be done.

Association Treasurer Johnny Reininger told The Associated Press Friday that more training is needed to teach officers to recognize the deaf and to learn to visually communicate with those who can't hear.

Reininger says Police Chief Bill Citty has reached out since 35-year-old Magdiel Sanchez was shot on Tuesday. Bystanders yelled to officers that Sanchez was deaf and couldn't hear their commands to drop a metal pipe he was holding.