Demonstration planned at St. Louis County outlet mall

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County outlet mall is being targeted by protesters one week after a judge acquitted a former police officer in the shooting death of a black man.

Organizers have called for supporters to gather Friday evening on the parking lot near a Cabela's store at the St. Louis Outlet Mall in the north St. Louis County town of Hazelwood.

On Thursday, a "White Allies Only" protest in downtown St. Louis drew several hundred people, most of them white. They marched to Busch Stadium, where thousands of people were attending a Billy Joel concert. The protesters were raucous but law-abiding.