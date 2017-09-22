Duke Energy reverses, will disclose coal ash disaster maps
RALEIGH, N.C. — The country's largest electric company is publishing federally mandated maps that it previously refused to publish, showing what could happen to
Duke Energy Corp. said Friday it will now post online the maps and emergency responder contact information. The Charlotte-based electric utility said it's changing course after reviewing how other utilities complied with a two-year-old U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule requiring the maps showing what could be covered by coal-ash in a disaster.
Two environmental advocacy groups had said Wednesday they planned a lawsuit to force disclosure of the information withheld for more than a dozen Duke Energy sites in Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina. The groups said Duke Energy was the country's only electric utility not providing the dam safety information.