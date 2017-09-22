Ex-official: Legionnaires' seemed tied to Flint water switch

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan's former director of disease control says she believes a spike in Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area is related to a switch in the city's water supply.

Corinne Miller says she shared her belief with her boss in January 2015, a year before the public was notified.

Miller is a key witness for prosecutors in their criminal case against Nick Lyon, head of the Michigan Health and Human Services Department. He's charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who was diagnosed with Legionnaires'.