Federal prosecutors allege guardsman threatened VP Pence
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of a National Guardsman who allegedly threatened
State prosecutors have dropped terroristic threat and disorderly conduct charges now that prosecutors in Johnstown have charged 22-year-old William Robert Dunbar with threats against the
Richland Township police say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the
Federal court records don't list an attorney for Dunbar.