Field Museum scientists comment on your specimens on ID Day

CHICAGO — Curious nature-lovers can have experts check out that fossil found on the bike path or the photo of a rare bird snapped in the woodlands.

The Field Museum has its annual "ID Day" Saturday. A world-renowned scientist will be available to examine clean and dry bones, fossils, rocks, meteorites, shells, feathers, artifacts or photos of wildlife. A specialist will be available to identify and comment on it — for free.

Don't bring in anything that's living — or was recently.

Officials say the Field Museum is an active research institution which relies heavily on its collections of 30 million specimens.