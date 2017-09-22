Former Missouri college wrestler sentenced for HIV exposure

ST. LOUIS — A former suburban St. Louis college wrestler has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV and endangering four other sexual partners.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Michael Johnson was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal.

He initially was ordered to serve 30 years after a 2015 conviction for recklessly infecting another with HIV and four other counts. But an appeals court tossed the guilty verdict, finding that a trial court erred in admitting jail recordings that weren't disclosed to Johnson's attorneys until the trial's first day.