German court sends axe attacker to psychiatric hospital

BERLIN — A German court has sent a man who randomly attacked passengers with an axe at Duesseldorf's main train station in March to a psychiatric hospital indefinitely.

The defendant, a 37-year-old from Kosovo, faced eight counts of attempted manslaughter in a trial at the Duesseldorf state court. But news agency dpa reported that judges ruled Friday he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the March 9 attack and couldn't be held criminally responsible.

The man told a psychiatrist that voices had ordered him to carry out the attack and he had done it in hopes of being fatally shot by police. In all, 10 people were hurt.