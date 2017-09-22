Germany expels 2nd Vietnamese diplomat over 'kidnapping'

BERLIN — The German government is expelling a second Vietnamese diplomat suspected of involvement in what it called the kidnapping in Berlin of a former Vietnamese oil executive.

Trinh Xuan Thanh, accused in Vietnam of mismanagement at a subsidiary of national oil and gas company PetroVietnam, disappeared in Berlin in July. Shortly after, Germany ordered Vietnam's intelligence attache to leave the country.

Vietnamese authorities say the 51-year-old turned himself in to police in his homeland in August.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul says Vietnam's ambassador was informed Thursday that a second diplomat had to leave the country because there was "evidence that he was involved in this incident."