Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok announces he's a father

FILE - In this Sunday, April 3, 2016, file photo, Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok poses with a trophy after winning the Best Actor award for his movie "Port of Call" during the Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong. Kwok, 51, on Friday shared with his fans on his social media page that he was a new father to a newborn infant while not disclosing details of the baby's birth or gender. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is a dad.

Kwok shared the good news with fans on his social media page on Friday.

He posted a photo of a newborn baby's hand, held by mom and dad. The caption reads "happiness, delicate, grateful! Us three!" followed by a happy face emoji and a baby emoji.

Another photo shows a pair of pink footprints, with the title "Welcome - Little One."

Kwok, 51, did not disclose the baby's birthdate or gender.

The "Cold War" star married a young model from China in April.

