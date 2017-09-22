Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok announces he's a father
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is a dad.
Kwok shared the good news with fans on his social media page on Friday.
He posted a photo of a newborn baby's hand, held by mom and dad. The caption reads "happiness, delicate, grateful! Us three!" followed by a happy face emoji and a baby emoji.
Another photo shows a pair of pink footprints, with the title "Welcome - Little One."
Kwok, 51, did not disclose the baby's birthdate or gender.
The "Cold War" star married a young model from China in April.