Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok announces he's a father

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok is a dad.

Kwok shared the good news with fans on his social media page on Friday.

He posted a photo of a newborn baby's hand, held by mom and dad. The caption reads "happiness, delicate, grateful! Us three!" followed by a happy face emoji and a baby emoji.

Another photo shows a pair of pink footprints, with the title "Welcome - Little One."

Kwok, 51, did not disclose the baby's birthdate or gender.