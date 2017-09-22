Hurricane topples 'Moon Tree' that was on Apollo mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Winds from Hurricane Irma have toppled a tiny tree that orbited the moon and later grew at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida.

Florida Today reports the sycamore tree, also known as a "Moon Tree," was toppled by hurricane winds.

In 1971, hundreds of tree seeds were carried into space by Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa. When the Apollo 14 returned to Earth, a mishap caused them to mix. They were deemed unusable for experiments, but were grown anyway.

A NASA report says hundreds of the trees were planted across the country to celebrate the nation's 200th birthday, though all their locations weren't properly documented.