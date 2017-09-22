Investigators reviewing HHS chief's private charter flights
WASHINGTON — Federal investigators say they're reviewing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's recent use of costly charter flights for official business to see if it complied with government regulations.
The inspector general's office for the department confirmed the review on Friday.
A spokeswoman says the agency began looking into the matter immediately after reports that Price took five trips on private charters when other, cheaper travel options were available. Lawmakers also asked the inspector general to investigate the travel at taxpayers' expense.
Price's office said earlier this week he tries to fly commercial whenever possible but that it isn't always feasible. Price is the former House Budget Committee chairman.
Government regulations generally require officials to minimize travel costs.
Politico first reported Price's use of charters.
