Man accused of killing 4 told officers: 'I freed them'
GROTON, Mass. — Authorities say a man accused of killing three family members and a caretaker in Massachusetts told officers he "freed them."
Records released Friday by the police say Orion Krause told officers he killed his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat.
The documents say Krause began singing after telling the officers about the incident. The records also say Krause told a nurse during a medical evaluation he uses heroin.
The 22-year-old man from Maine has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a mental health facility, pending a competency evaluation.
Krause's lawyer Edward Wayland had fought the release of the records, saying they would cause Krause's family grief. Wayland didn't immediately return a phone message.
Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio.
