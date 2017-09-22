Man denied gun license fatally shoots 6-year-old son, self

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say a man who had recently been denied a gun license fatally shot his 6-year-old son before taking his own life.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says Foxborough police received a 911 call at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a medical emergency.

Responders found 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Police found a gun and shell casings at the home.

Morrissey says the boy lived in the home with other family members, but his father did not.