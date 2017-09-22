Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead US stock indexes lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology companies and banks decline.
Apple fell another 1
Financial stocks are down as bond yields decline. Bank of America lost 1.2
Sprint jumped 4
The Standard & Poor's 500 slipped 2 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrials fell 13 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose as tensions with North Korea escalated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.25